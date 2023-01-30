‘The White Lotus’ Breakout Sabrina Impacciatore Signs With Gersh & MGMT Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: The White Lotus breakout Sabrina Impacciatore has signed with Gersh and MGMT Entertainment for representation.

Impacciatore is one of the Italian stars of the HBO smash’s second season, following the intertwining lives of employees and guests at a White Lotus luxury hotel in Sicily. The anthology created, written, directed and exec produced by Mike White had her playing Valentina, the tightly wound resort manager who falls for the concierge Isabella (Eleonora Romandini). While she’s annoyed for much of the season by the presence on the property of the sex worker Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and her aspiring singer friend Mia (Beatrice Grannò), she winds up sharing her vulnerability and a life-changing moment of physical intimacy with the latter. Mia is then able to realize a personal dream, as she’s granted the opportunity to perform for hotel guests.

The White Lotus has thus far nabbed 10 Emmys from 20 nominations for its two seasons, among countless other accolades, with Impacciatore this year claiming her first SAG Award nom as part of the ensemble.

Recent Italian projects for the actress include the film 7 Women and a Murder directed by Alessandro Genovesi, the series Inspector Coliandro helmed by Antonio and Marco Manetti, and the Fabio Mollo-directed Dog Years, marking Amazon’s first Italian Original Film.

Impacciatore also recently starred alongside Liev Schreiber, Josh Hutcherson, Danny Huston and more in the Ernest Hemingway adaptation Across the River and Into the Trees from filmmaker Paula Ortiz.