Ryan Seacrest And Andy Cohen Clear The Air: “Some People Think You And I Have This Thing Going On,” Says ‘American Idol’ Host

Greetings-gate is no more. Andy Cohen appeared on Ryan Seacrest’s On Air radio show Thursday to clear the air and declare that their friendship remains intact.

“I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan! I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don’t like fighting with people,” Cohen said to Seacrest, referring to his Bravo Housewives franchises.

“Well we’re not, that’s the funny thing, that we are not,” said Seacrest.

Seacrest told the audience there was no feud and that he and Cohen have been friends for more than a decade. The question of their pal status arose Tuesday when Seacrest said Cohen never acknowledged him on New Year’s Eve while both were broadcasting their live shows for ABC and CNN. Cohen used his Sirius XM show Wednesday to set the record straight by saying “I never saw him.” The assumption was that a feud was brewing because the two have exchanged jabs for years — most recently over the notion whether New Year’s Eve hosts should, ahem, imbibe while on air.

“This is really an Anderson [Cooper] thing,” said Cohen to Seacrest Thursday, of his CNN co-host. “I called Anderson and yelled at him on the radio yesterday. I was on my radio show yesterday and I said, ‘You know Anderson typically … when one of us sees Ryan behind us … one of us will nudge the other and say hey, there’s Seacrest. Look there’s Ryan’ so the other one can make note and give a wave and I said, ‘This year you did not do that! … Now look what you’ve done, Anderson.'”

“He (Andy) and I have known each other for a long time, and we have been friends for years now,” added Seacrest. “We are both in Time Square together, really doing the same job for hours and hours, and we talk about it leading up to it.”

You can hear the show here.

“It’s funny that some people think that you and I have this thing going on, which just isn’t true,’ said Seacrest.

Anyway, we can all move on now.