Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham Almost Pull Off Shock Win In Thrilling Nationally Televised Game 

Ryan Reynolds led celebrations in North Wales as his side Wrexham AFC almost pulled off a shocking win in a thrilling David vs Goliath FA Cup tie on Sunday afternoon.

Wrexham drew 3-3 with Sheffield United, a team that competes in the Championship, three leagues above Wrexham, who compete in the semi-professional National League.

The game was televised on the BBC in the UK and ESPN in the US, which is rare for a football game that doesn’t feature popular Premier League teams like Chelsea or Manchester United.

Reynolds was in the crowd at Racecourse Ground in Wrexham and could be seen enthusiastically celebrating with fans as his team scored two goals in the second half to take the lead against Sheffield United.

Wrexham forward Paul Mullin scored a third goal in the 86th minute, which looked like it would seal the historic win for Wrexham until Sheffield United’s John Egan scored a late equalizer. The game will go to a replay to be played at a later date.

Elsewhere during the game, Reynolds pulled attention from fans and TV cameras alike as he called fellow actor and Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney on his mobile during the game. Images of McElhenney dialed on Reynolds’s phone were shared widely across social media.

Ryan Reynolds called up fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney during their FA Cup match against Sheffield United 😂 pic.twitter.com/9M8oMTZHsg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 29, 2023

Prior to the game, Reynolds was a guest on the BBC’s pre-match show hosted by Gary Lineker, during which he spoke about his long-term goal as owner of Wrexham AFC.

“In 10 years’ time, the plan has and always will be the Premier League,” Reynolds said. “If it’s theoretically possible to go from the fifth tier to the Premier League, why wouldn’t we try?”

He added: “Nobody has ever done anything great in this world thinking: You know what, let’s go halfway, so let’s go all the way, and we believe we can do that. Call us crazy, but that’s what we want to do.”

Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February 2021. The pair have since been the subject of an FX docuseries titled Welcome to Wrexham, which chronicled their purchase of the club.