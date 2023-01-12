Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Sports Story’ At FX Heading Toward Production – TCA

FX Boss John Landgraf said today at the network’s TCA day that Ryan Murphy’s American Story spinoff American Sports Story is “heading toward production.”

“We have a fairly complete set of scripts for American Sports Story by Stu Zicherman,” said Landgraf, “We haven’t dated that.”

Announced back in August 2021, along with another spinoff series American Love Story, American Sports Story is a scripted anthological limited series focusing on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through the prism of today’s world, telling that story from multiple perspectives.

The first installment is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc from the Boston Globe and Wondery. The limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture.

Zicherman is executive producing with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Brad Falchuk. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery (Dr. Death) executive produce alongside Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello of The Boston Globe.

As far as the fourth installment of American Crime Story, well, we’re going to have to wait.

Said Landgraf in regards to the limited series, “We haven’t designated a subsequent successor.”

“We have other things in development but we haven’t planned and said ‘Yes, this is the fourth season of American Crime Story,'” the exec added.

Murphy told Deadline back in June 2021 that the next installment of American Crime Story was Studio 54. FX made that official in August of that year. Studio 54: American Crime Story was to center around Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, who in 1977 turned their Midtown Manhattan disco into an international mecca of nightlife for the rich and famous and commoners alike — renowned for its lavish parties, music, sex and open drug use. With Rubell and Schrager’s meteoric rise came their epic fall less than three years later when the impresarios were convicted of tax fraud.