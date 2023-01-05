Ruth Negga Joins Jake Gyllenhaal In ‘Presumed Innocent’ Apple TV+ Series From David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Tony-nominated Ruth Negga has been tapped to star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal (who is in final negotiations), in Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based.

Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The book was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 feature starring Harrison Ford in the role Gyllenhaal is taking on.

Related Story Ricky Strauss Named Head Of Apple TV+ Marketing

As reimagined by Kelley, who is an attorney by trade, Presumed Innocent the TV series will be exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Negga will play Barbara Sabich, the role played by Bonnie Bedelia in the film. Barbara is an artist, gallerist, mother and wife whose life is upended when her husband, Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), is accused of murdering his mistress. Barbara fights to keep her family intact as she tends to her broken heart and broken marriage, and contends with her husband’s highly publicized trial.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Gyllenhaal, Dustin Thomason and Sharr White also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson are co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Negga recently starred in Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing and in Macbeth on Broadway. She earned a Tony nomination for Macbeth and an Oscar nomination for Loving. Also known for her starring role in the AMC series Preacher, Negga will next be seen in Dan Levy’s feature directorial debut Good Grief at Netflix. She is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment and Markham Froggat and Irwin in the UK.