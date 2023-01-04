Skip to main content
Ruben Östlund To Conduct Interactive 'Triangle Of Sadness' Screening At Göteborg Film Festival

Ruben Östlund To Conduct Interactive ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Screening At Göteborg Film Festival

Ruben Östlund has partnered with the Göteborg Film Festival to host an interactive cinematic event where he will direct how audiences view a film during a screening of his Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness.

The interactive event is titled This Is Cinema! and will feature Östlund, the festival’s Honorary President, breaking the fourth wall to step into the movie theater and dictate the audience’s experience of his film in an attempt to create “the world’s best cinema culture.”

“There’s a unique aspect to the cinema: it’s where we watch together. Watching something together intensifies the experience and sets a higher standard for what’s shown on the screen,” Östlund said in a statement introducing the interactive event.

“Compared to countries like France and the US, the Nordics have a more passive audience culture. Here we hide in our seats, taking less responsibility for the show. After screenings, we go home without discussing what we’ve seen. That kind of visit to the movie theater is hardly even worth leaving the individual screen for. For cinematic culture to flourish and reach its full potential, the audience must understand the part they play.”

This Is Cinema! is set to take place at the Göteborg Film Festival’s Cinema Draken on Saturday, January 28. The role of cinematic spaces will also be a hot topic at the festival’s annual Film Policy Summit on January 27.

Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director at Göteborg Film Festival, said the interactive viewing Triangle of Sadness allowed his festival to screen one of year’s most interesting films while also harnessing its relevance to discuss how audiences engage with cinema today.

He said: “It feels very exciting that Ruben Östlund wants to challenge traditional ideas about the relationship between director, audience, and film. Presenting the show This Is Cinema! at Göteborg Film Festival makes me both proud and full of expectation.”

