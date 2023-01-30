Roseanne Barr Makes Her Stand-Up Comeback In Fox Nation’s ‘Cancel This!’ Comedy Special – Watch Teaser

Roseanne Barr is making her return to comedy in a new special on Fox Nation which will debut on Monday, Feb. 13. A teaser for Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! was dropped during the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Watch the preview in the video posted above!

“Has anybody been fired recently?” Barr is heard asking in the teaser before her characteristic laugh takes over.

The stand-up special will be Barr’s first one in nearly 20 years. The one-hour show was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre. Barr will feature her signature comedic take on a variety of topics, from her experiences growing up Jewish in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her privileged brood.

Additionally, Fox Nation will release Who Is Roseanne Barr?, an in-depth look inside the life and career of Ms. Barr.

Barr’s stand-up special title refers to her getting canceled in 2018 after she posted racist tweets saying former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

Following the hateful tweet, ABC canceled the Roseanne revival and would later bring it back as The Conners and killing off Barr’s character.

As Barr was getting backlash on Twitter she apologized for her tweets saying, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr tweeted. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”