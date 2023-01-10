TV Show Based On Robo Force Toy Line Gets Straight-To-Series Order By The Nacelle Company

EXCLUSIVE: The Robo Force toy line has inspired an animated show and The Nacelle Company has given it a straight-to-series order.

The studio behind The Toys That Made Us, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, 2019’s Mad About You reboot, Icons Unearthed and Behind the Attraction is self-financing its first animated television series based on the 1980s property they acquired back in 2021.

Tom Stern (Spongebob Squarepants) and Gavin Hignight (Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy) have joined to write and produce as showrunners. The pilot episode will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, and the first season is set to have six, twenty-two-minute episodes.

“I didn’t think anything would be more surreal than selling thousands of Maxx 89 and Wrecker figures, but making an animated series come to life takes the suction cup-covered cake… and yes, we will be revealing why Wrecker comes with red roses!” said Nacelle Company Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss.

This is the first time Nacelle Company has taken its existing model for stand-up comedy specials and documentaries and replicated it for scripted television. Similar to the way Nacelle has financed and distributed some of its docs, once the six RoboForce episodes are finished, the company will pitch the series to the major streamers and broadcast networks worldwide, with the intent of securing regional-based license deals.

Once the original exclusive windows expire, the show will appear on multiple platforms simultaneously through Nacelle’s hybrid distribution system which consists of dozens of platforms.

The 7.5-inch Robo Force action figures, featuring Maxx 89 and Wrecker, were Nacelle’s first action figure release and will hit store shelves during the third week of December. The release of the aforementioned Robo Force series is part of Nacelle’s larger plan to re-introduce the Robo Force brand to a wider audience.