Rita Moreno Set For Artios Awards Career Honor; Yvette Nicole Brown To Host Ceremony

EGOT winner Rita Moreno will receive the Casting Society’s career honor, the Lynn Stalmaster Award, at the 38th annual Artios Awards next month. The org also has set Yvette Nicole Brown to host the ceremony on March 9 at the Beverly Hilton.

Moreno, whose 80 for Brady hits theaters Friday, scored an Academy Award nom last year for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story after winning an Oscar for the 1961 original. She also received the Producers Guild’s Stanley Kramer Award in 2002. Those are among the latest accolades in a seven-decade career that began with her Broadway debut at 13. She has appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless TV series including most recently Norman Lear’s remake of One Day at a Time. Her documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Moreno’s EGOT-qualifying awards also include two Emmys, a Grammy in 1973 and a Tony two years later. She also has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush, the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama, the SAG Life Achievement Award, the Peabody Career Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Casting Society of America

Also set for honors at this year’s Artios Awards are casting director Leslee Feldman (the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting), Black Theatre United (the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, for special commitment to the New York entertainment industry) and casting director Jessica Sherman (the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award for her outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes.)

Simone Bär, who was selected last year to receive the 2023 European Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting, died recently and will receive her award posthumously.

