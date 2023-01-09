Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance: “5 Weeks From Today”

Rihanna will be taking over the Super Bowl field next month when she performs at the half-time show. The “Disturbia” singer reminded her fans of her appearance during the last weekend of the NFL regular season.

“5 weeks from today,” read the post shared by the NFL.

In the short clip, Rihanna is wearing a black Fenty hoodie with the iconic photo that was used to announce her Super Bowl performance where she is holding a football.

Rihanna will be the first performer in the rebranded Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation, Jesse Collins as executive producer and Hamish Hamilton as director.

Roc Nation founder Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said, “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and it was recently awarded three Creative Emmy awards.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.