Ricky Strauss Named Head Of Apple TV+ Marketing

Ricky Strauss starts Tuesday as Head of Apple TV+ Marketing. A 30-year veteran, Strauss spent more than nine years at Disney, most recently as president of content and marketing for Disney+, where he spearheaded the launch of that service and was president of programming for Hulu and Disney+.

In his new role, Strauss will lead consumer marketing campaigns, creative advertising, media and promotions across original series and films for Apple TV+, the service led by Heads of Worldwide Video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. Strauss will be part of Apple’s Marketing Communications team under VP Tor Myhren and is based in Culver City, where he will work closely with the heads of programming and head of publicity and awards, among other teams.

Before serving as president of programming for Hulu and Disney+, Strauss was president of marketing for the Walt Disney Studios, leading the marketing strategy and campaigns for Disney films that included Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Maleficent, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Moana, Incredibles 2 and more.

Strauss joined Disney after seven years as president of Participant Media, where he oversaw a broad range of socially relevant films including Oscar winners The Help, An Inconvenient Truth, The Cove and Waiting for Superman.

Three-year old Apple TV+ earlier this year became the first streamer to win the Best Picture Oscar with CODA, and this year it has Emancipation, Spirited, Causeway, Sidney, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Luck, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues and Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me in the awards-season mix. On the TV side, its launches include Severance, The Afterparty, Bad Sisters, Black Bird, For All Mankind and Pachinko. It also has multiple Emmy winner Ted Lasso returning.

Among its 2023 entries will be the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon which is expected to premiere at Cannes, and the Matthew Vaughn-directed Argyllle among others.