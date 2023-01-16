Richard E. Grant To Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Actor Richard E. Grant has been set as the host of the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, which take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Grant takes over the reins from Rebel Wilson, who hosted last year’s edition, the first in-person ceremony since the pandemic. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK. This year’s nominations will be unveiled on January 19. The longlists were published earlier this month.

British presenter Alison Hammond has been announced as the host of the BAFTA studio, a new behind-the-scenes stream launched for this year’s ceremony. The awards body has said the BAFTA studio will “give viewers at home an Access-All-Areas experience” to the event.

Film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope will host the BAFTA red carpet.

As previously announced, the ceremony will also culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories for the first time in BAFTA history. In previous years, the event has been pre-recorded and broadcast with a delay.

Discussing his new gig, Grant said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

Also new this year, music performances will feature throughout the broadcast from newcomers and legends alike. Shirley Bassey brought the house down last year, singing “Diamonds Are Forever.”

This year’s ceremony will be the first held at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre. The BAFTAs were previously held at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The Royal Festival Hall has hosted the BFI London Film Festival’s world premieres and gala screenings for the past two years.

The live broadcast will be co-delivered between BAFTA and Spun Gold TV and the changes are part of a promise to “reimagine and significantly expand the production and format” of both the film and TV awards events.

Jane Millichip, BAFTA Chief Executive, added: “We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth. I can’t wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony. The EE BAFTA Film Awards are at the heart of BAFTA’s mission to recognise exceptional storytelling and the immensely talented people who bring those stories to the big screen, inspiring both audiences and future filmmakers alike.”