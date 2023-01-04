‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville Calls It Out In ‘The Traitors’ Sneak Peek On Peacock

Peacock has dropped the trailer for the inaugural season of The Traitors which premieres on January 12. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

One of the most notable moments of the preview was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum calling her fellow castmates “traitors” during a banishment meeting. Bravo fans know that Glanville is known for calling it out from her time as a housewife.

The trailer ends with host Alan Cumming telling Glanville, “And you thought The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was bad.”

The Traitors is based on a Dutch format and the U.S. version comes on the heels of the success of the BBC version which concluded in December 2022. The show set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands brings celebrities and civilians together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

Peacock will drop all 10 episodes of the series on January 12.

The Traitors will feature reality stars and celebrity contestants including:

• Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)

• Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

• Cirie Fields (Survivor)

• Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)

• Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

• Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

• Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)

• Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

• Ryan Lochte (Olympian)

• Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)

Civilians who will join the celebrities in alliances, deception, and even “murder” include:

• Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer) — Los Angeles, CA

• Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager) — Oneida, KY

• Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services) — Reno, NV

• Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst) — Houston, TX

• Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager) — Beaumont, TX

• Geraldine Moreno (Actress) — North Hollywood, CA

• Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive) — Rye, NY

• Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist) — Staten Island, NY

• Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor) — Los Angeles, CA

• Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse) — Carlisle, PA