‘Reginald The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 At Syfy

Reginald The Vampire has tumbled into a second season at Syfy.

It comes after the comedy drama series premiered in October. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.

The Jacob Batalon-fronted series follows Reginald Andres, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. Batalon is a co-executive producer.

“The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again,” said Peyton. “All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers, and — can hardly wait.”

