Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Wins First UK Commission; Constantin Film Extends Contracts For Top Execs Torsten Koch and Oliver Koppert – Global Briefs

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Wins First UK Commission

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has won its first UK TV commission, a Channel 4 DIY series fronted by Stacey Solomon and exec produced by the Oscar-winning actress. The Candle Media-backed non-scripted outfit is producing Bricking It, in which Solomon will give viewers easy and helpful tips to makeover their homes themselves. Solomon also helms similar BBC series Sort Your Life Out and Channel 4 commissioner Clemency Green said she “has a natural talent for making a house a home.” Hello Sunshine’s UK division opened last year and is headed up by former Channel 4 commissioner Sarah Lazenby, who is EPing Bricking It with Solomon and Sara Rea. In the U.S., it has produced Prime Video’s Making the Cut and Netflix’s Get Organized.

Constantin Film Extends Contracts For Torsten Koch and Oliver Koppert

Germany’s Constantin Film has announced that it is extending the contracts of managing directors Torsten Koch and Oliver Koppert. CEO Martin Moszkowicz: “They are irreplaceable components of Constantin Film and by committing to these top managers for the long term we are also showing our continued commitment to cinema.” Before joining Constantin Film, Torsten Koch worked for local exhibitors Cinemaxx and Cinedom. He has been at Constantin Film since 1999, first as Director of Marketing & Publicity, then, since 2008, as Managing Director of Distribution, Marketing & Publicity at Constantin Film Distribution. “Constantin Film has been my professional home for 27 years,” he said. “Together with our outstanding team I am looking forward to many new and exciting challenges and opportunities,” he said. Koppert has been Managing Director of Distribution and Sales since 2008. Prior to joining the company, he worked at Warner Bros. Germany for nearly ten years and then as Head of Distribution at United International Pictures and Universal Pictures for another decade. “I’m proud of what we have achieved in the last few years and I’m looking forward to continuing to make my contribution to Constantin remaining successful and growing further in the future,” he said.