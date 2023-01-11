You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

RTL Rehires Inga Leschek, Netflix’s Unscripted Chief In German-Speaking Europe

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Golden Globes Winners: The Complete List
Read the full story

Rebecca Miller’s ‘She Came To Me’ Starring Peter Dinklage And Anne Hathaway To Open 2023 Berlin Film Festival

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival will open on February 16, 2023, with the world premiere of She Came to Me, by Rebecca Miller.

The romantic comedy stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway.

The film is billed as an exploration of “love in all its forms,” and is set in New York City, centering on composer Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration. What he discovers, the synopsis reads, is much more than he bargained for or imagined.

Related Story

Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton & More Select Berlin Retrospective Movies; Classics & Other Lineups Revealed

The film screens out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

“We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society,” Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said.

“The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, She Came to Me is a magical ode to the freedom of expression.”

Damon Cardasis, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Rebecca Miller, Len Blavatnik, and Anne Hathaway are producers on the pic. Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales and CAA are representing North America.

The starry opener continues what is set to be a revamp at Berlin with a host of A-list American talent heading to the festival. Late last year, it was announced that Kristen Stewart will head the International Jury and Steven Spielberg will travel to Berlin to be feted with the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. He will also screen his latest awards contender, The Fabelmans.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad