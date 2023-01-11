Rebecca Miller’s ‘She Came To Me’ Starring Peter Dinklage And Anne Hathaway To Open 2023 Berlin Film Festival

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival will open on February 16, 2023, with the world premiere of She Came to Me, by Rebecca Miller.

The romantic comedy stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway.

The film is billed as an exploration of “love in all its forms,” and is set in New York City, centering on composer Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration. What he discovers, the synopsis reads, is much more than he bargained for or imagined.

The film screens out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

“We are very pleased to open this festival edition with an irresistible comedy that builds upon the everyday conflicts of western society,” Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said.

“The characters, conceived by Rebecca Miller and incarnated by fantastic actors choose to follow the inspiration of the moment instead of being led by societal dictates. Like a pre-code Hollywood film, She Came to Me is a magical ode to the freedom of expression.”

Damon Cardasis, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, Rebecca Miller, Len Blavatnik, and Anne Hathaway are producers on the pic. Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales and CAA are representing North America.

The starry opener continues what is set to be a revamp at Berlin with a host of A-list American talent heading to the festival. Late last year, it was announced that Kristen Stewart will head the International Jury and Steven Spielberg will travel to Berlin to be feted with the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. He will also screen his latest awards contender, The Fabelmans.