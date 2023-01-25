Razzies Sorry For Nominating Pre-Teen, Adopts Age Guidelines: “Sometimes, You Do Things Without Thinking”

The Razzie Awards certainly took some razzing this week after it nominated 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress. Today the head of the group behind the Golden Raspberry Awards offered an apology.

Responding to the widespread uproar over the nom, the Razzies’ John Wilson said: “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.” Read his full statement below.

Calling the backlash “valid criticism,” Wilson said Armstrong’s name has been removed from the final ballot and that the group is “adopting a Voting Guideline precluding any performer or film-maker under 18 years of age from being considered for our awards.”

The Razzie “winners” will be “honored” on March 11, the day before the Academy Awards.

Here is Wilson’s statement in full:

Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.

The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11 year old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we’ve been in this instance. As a result, we have removed Armstrong’s name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices.

Having learned from this lesson, we would also like to announce that, from this point forward, we are adopting a Voting Guideline precluding any performer or film-maker under 18 years of age from being considered for our awards.

We have never intended to bury anyone’s career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included.

Since our motto is “Own Your Bad,” we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it.

Sincerely,

John Wilson, The Razzie Awards