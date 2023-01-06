Alicia Sanz & Raúl Castillo Set For Horror-Thriller ‘Open House’ From ‘The Djinn’ Filmmakers 

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Sanz (El Cid) and Raúl Castillo (The Inspection) will topline Open House — a recently-wrapped psychological horror-thriller written and directed by the duo of David Charbonier and Justin Powell (The Djinn).

The film from Kinogo Pictures and Mad Descent, which shot in Los Angeles, follows a realtor who must survive a night of terror when a deranged client shows up at her open house. Ryan Scaringe (Eradication) produced along with Charbonier and Powell, with Amy Lippens and Jilbert Daniel being joined as EPs by Sanz and Castillo. UTA Independent Film Group is repping worldwide sales.

Charbonier and Powell made their feature directorial debut with 2020’s The Boy Behind the Door — a critically acclaimed horror-thriller starring This Is Us‘ Lonnie Chavis that was released by Shudder after premiering at Fantastic Fest. The pair subsequently wrote, directed and exec produced The Djinn, a supernatural horror released by IFC Midnight in 2021.

Perhaps best known for starring in the historical action-drama series El Cid from Prime Video and the thriller series Now and Then from Apple TV+, Sanz has also previously been seen on such series as Shots Fired and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, among others. Notable film credits include the thriller Billionaire Boys Club with Ansel Elgort, and April Mullen’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger with Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu and Sam Worthington.

Castillo is a Gotham and Independent Spirit Award nominee who recently starred opposite Jeremy Pope in Elegance Bratton’s acclaimed feature directorial debut The Inspection for A24. The actor has also recently appeared in such acclaimed films as Hustle, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Army of the Dead, among others. Notable TV credits include The Accidental Wolf, Vida, Atypical, Seven Seconds and Looking.

Charbonier and Powell are represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and attorney Marios Rush. Sanz is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners and Brechen Feldman Breimer. Castillo is with CAA, JWS Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.