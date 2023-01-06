Rapper Theophilus London Found In Los Angeles Months After Disappearing

UPDATE: Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe in Los Angeles.

London was found walking in West Los Angeles by friends who were looking for him, his father, Larry London said.

“He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile,” said his father. “He needs to get back to writing his music.”

London has released three studio albums and was a key to Kanye West’s “Donda” album. He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released September of last year.

EARLIER: Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims.

The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal.”

“No matter what, we will come get you son.”

London has released three studio albums since 2011 and has worked with West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi, among others, and picked up a Grammy nomination for . Best Rap Song and Rap Performance for West’s 2015 single ,“All Day.” His most recent album, “Bebey,” was released in January 2020.

London is 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. He was active on social media, accruing millions of YouTube views on his music videos.

London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, is leading the information search. He can be reached on Instagram at @iamdjkellz.

Late today, the Los Angeles police issued its own statement on the matter.

“On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the “Skid Row” area of Los Angeles. The person reporting and Theophilus’s family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has been seen since and his family is concerned.

Theophilus is described as male Black with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Theophilus has a birth mark near his left eyebrow.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Theophilus London, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Miising Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.