Rain Adds The Rookery’s Adam Robinson As Manager Amid Acquisition & Rebrand

EXCLUSIVE: Rain (fka Rain Management Group) has added The Rookery’s Adam Robinson as manager following Rain Management Group’s acquisition of the management and production company. Rain Management Group rebranded to Rain as of the January 1, 2023 merger.

Robinson launched his management and production company, The Rookery in 2008. In 14 years as a manager, he has developed and curated a list of clients including Rob Hardy (pilot director, The Quad, Raising Kanan, All American), Crystle Roberson (Producer/ Director, Queens, Genius: MLK/X), Jeff Byrd (producer/director, Our Kind Of People, Yellowjackets), Brendan Walsh (producer/director, Power Book II: Ghost), James Bamford (producer/director, Arrow), Gary Hardwick (Deliver Us From Eva), Brian Egeston (The Game, the upcoming On a Wing and a Prayer), Lamont Magee (All American: Homecoming), Katrina O Gilvie (All Rise), MacArthur Genius award winner Alex Rivera (Sleep Dealer), and Emmy winners Adrian Dukes (All American), Phil Bertelsen (Who Killed Malcolm X?) and Sharde Miller (GMA, The Game).

Actors include Hassan Johnson (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Alexis Fields (All American), Brooklyn McLinn (Bel-Air), James Black (All American), Dinora Walcott (Good Trouble) and Gina Ravera (The Closer). On the producing side, Robinson was involved with the movies Roll Bounce, Car Dogs and Mama, I Want To Sing.

“We are so pleased to have Adam join the company,” Rain COO Rob Wolken said of the move. “Not only is it nice to have another veteran representative at the company but the addition of Adam specifically, and his exceptional list of clients, continues our growth as a pre-eminent destination for accomplished literary artists. Adam has made collaborating with diverse writers, directors, and producers a consistent priority in his career and we are so proud to welcome them and him into our company.”

“As the industry continues to change, this strategic move made sense for my longtime clients and myself,” said Robinson. “Rain’s reputation as a client first management company with both scale and reach is exactly the platform I was looking for to continue to grow my business. I’m excited to kick off 2023 with their support and see where all of our clients might connect and thrive together.”

Rain is a full-service management and production company located in Los Angeles. Founded in 2007, the company represents artists in film, television, digital, personal appearances, and theatre.