‘Public Defenders’ Comedy From Eddie Quintana & McG Lands Pilot Order At ABC

ABC is starting to make comedy pilot orders.

The network has handed a pilot order to single-camera comedy Public Defenders, from Acapulco and Duncanville writer Eddie Quintana and McG.

RELATED: 2023 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

The project, which comes from 20th Television, follows four inexperienced public defenders, up to their earholes in student loan debt, who work tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system, and the copy machine that always jams.

Quintana will write and exec produce with McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh from Wonderland Sound and Vision also exec producing.

Public Defenders is one of a number of comedy scripts that ABC has been developing for its next round of comedy pilot orders.

Other comedy projects in the works include Boss, from How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow and Moore & More from Lauren Ashley Smith and Damon Wayans Jr.

It is Quintana’s second pilot order at ABC after his pilot Grace received a cast-contingent pilot order last year but ultimately didn’t move forward.

He is also a producer on ABC’s upcoming comedy Not Dead Yet. Elsewhere, in addition to writing on Apple’s Acapulco and Fox’s Duncanville, he is writing a feature for Lionsgate with Adele Lim and Eugenio Derbez’s company 3Pas producing.

McG is also behind Gina Rodriguez-fronted Not Dead Yet, which was one of three pilots that went to series that he is responsible for along with True Lies and The Winchesters, as he makes a triumphant return to broadcast television. In November, he struck a non-exclusive broadcast development deal with Fox Entertainment.

Quintana is repped by Sheree Guitar Entertainment and Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston. McG is repped by WME.