Prince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir ‘Spare’

Anticipation around Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is growing with The Guardian detailing extracts from the book in which Harry recounts being physically attacked by his brother Prince William. This came after William called Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” Harry says.

In the extraordinary account unveiled in the early hours of this morning, which Buckingham Palace has not commented on, Harry says William’s attack resulted in a visible injury to his back after he was pushed to the ground and fell on a dog bowl.

According to the Guardian account, William came to Harry’s Nottingham Cottage abode to discuss his relationship with Markle and decision to leave the Royal Family and move to LA.

The insults were exchanged before Harry says: “[William] called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry says Markle noticed the cuts later and “wasn’t surprised or angry” when he told her the story of how he had received them.

The dramatic incident is yet another development in the ongoing Harry vs. Royal Family saga that looks set to hit crescendo on Sunday during his tell-all interview with ITV and CBS, before Spare is published Tuesday.

The memoir is set to detail how Harry has been the “spare” in almost all walks of his life, with his older brother William, who is now second in line to the throne behind King Charles III, the “heir.”

The situation has gone from bad to worse since the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year when there appeared to be a brief truce, following a similarly tell-all Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan about the pair’s life together and struggles against the Royal Family.