Prince Harry’s ITV Tell-All Goes Global After Pre-Interview Deals

ITV’s interview with Prince Harry has aired in 77 territories after a series of pre-sales deals before its broadcast.

Harry: The Interview has been seen in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and parts of Asia and South America this week, following the hard-hitting 90-minute special’s broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK on Sunday.

The tell-all interview was seen by 4.1M in the UK, which, while being ITV’s fourth biggest overnight title of the year, was markedly smaller the 11.1M who watch Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan Markle last year. That simulcasted on CBS in the U.S. and this week an Anderson Cooper 60 Minutes special did 10.5M on the U.S. network, well down on the 17.1M who tuned in to the Oprah scoop.

The numbers suggest at least some audience fatigue is setting in around the Harry-Meghan media circus, but ITV Studios will point to its fast dealmaking as proof that’s not the case with buyers.

Among the deals for the ITN Productions special, ITV Studios has brokered pre-sale deals with TF1 for France, RTL for Germany and the Netherlands, Warner Bros Discovery for Italy and Poland, TV2 for Denmark, DPG for Belgium, TV4 for Sweden, MTV3 in Finland, VGTV in Norway and CMore for Denmark, Finland and Sweden. Network Seven took Australian rights, TVNZ took New Zealand, Paramount+ grabbed rights in Canada, Globo in Brazil, Now TV in Hong Kong, Poland, VMI in Ireland and DBS in Israel.

A pan-African deal with M-Net covers 54 territories and a pan-regional deal for the CEE region with CME Nova covers Czech Republic, Slovak, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania and Bulgaria. Further deals are expected.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director, Global Distribution at ITV Studios said: “We have been thrilled to give our global buyers the chance to show Tom Bradby’s extraordinary interview with Prince Harry so soon after its original broadcast, and for their viewers to experience the story behind the headlines firsthand.”

The interview was broadcasted in the UK two days before Prince Harry’s much-anticipated autobiography Spare published on January 10. The memoir reveals an angry text exchange between Meghan Markle and Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, an alleged incident in which William pushed Harry on to a dog bowl, revelations about how the Royal Family leaks stories to the press, his unsuccessful request for his father, now King Charles III, to not marry Camilla Parker Bowles, and how racism has impacted him and his wife.

Deadline’s International Editor-At-Large and royal expert Baz Bamigboye will have a full review of Spare up this week.