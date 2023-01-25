Prime Video Sets First Japanese Film ‘The Silent Service’ & Nabs Rights To 2023 Baseball Classics Games 

Prime Video today announced that it will produce a live-action film based on the manga franchise The Silent Service, which will be distributed theatrically by Toho on September 29. The pic will be the first time Prime Video has produced a Japanese Amazon Original Movie.

The Silent Service is a popular manga series written and illustrated by artist Kaiji Kawaguchi. The series was published in Kodansha’s Weekly Morning manga magazine from 1988 to 1996 and sold a total of 32 million copies.

The story, set in Japan’s first nuclear submarine, depicts the unpredictable actions of its captain, Shiro Kaieda, as he attempts to realize his ideal world, the company has said.

Actor Takao Osawa, who played Wang Qi in the Kingdom movie series, will take the role of Shiro Kaieda. The Silent Service is produced by CREDEUS, Inc, which produced the Kingdom film series and the Gintama film series. The director is Kohei Yoshino.

“We will finally be able to produce a live-action version of the legendary comic The Silent Service, which has been said to be impossible to make into a live-action film over 30 years,” said Osawa. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Kaiji Kawaguchi and all the people involved. I will play the main role, Shiro Kaieda, who escapes with Japan’s first nuclear submarine and confronts the world with the threat of nuclear weapons. The world is currently going through a wave of great change. We are now shooting this film with talented casts and crews to deliver to all people living today. Please wait for a while until the ship departs on September 29.”

Prime Video today also announced that it has acquired the rights to live stream all of the Japanese national team’s games during the 2023 World Baseball Classic (2023 WBC), beginning with the first round on March 9.

Additionally, the teams two training games prior to the 2023 WBC against the Chunichi Dragons and the Orix Buffaloes will be exclusively live streamed on Prime Video.

“We are very grateful to be able to provide live streaming of Samurai Japan’s participation in the WBC on Prime Video,” said Takashi Kodama, country manager, Prime Video Japan.

“I am sure that everyone remembers the fierce battles of Samurai Japan in past World Baseball Classics. This year’s tournament is especially exciting as it is said to have the strongest members from each country. We will provide you with a great commentary team and unique footage so that you can fully enjoy the excitement of the Samurai Japan’s battles to become the world’s No. 1 team. We hope everyone will enjoy the matches in Japan, as well as those in other countries, on Prime Video Channel (J SPORTS channel).”