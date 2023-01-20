Prime Video Lines Up Patrick Mackay True Crime Doc ‘Confessions Of A Psycho Killer’

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video UK and Ireland had boarded feature documentary Confessions of a Psycho Killer.

The 90-minute feature takes viewers back to 1975, when the body of 63-year-old vicar Anthony Crean was found dead a quiet village in the English county Kent after a frenzied axe attack. A young man, Patrick Mackay, confessed to the killing and a series of follow up police interviews led to a disturbing series of confessions that spread into London.

Mackay, now aged 70, has been imprisoned in the UK since 1975 and is considered one of the country’s most deranged and prolific serial killers.

Prime Video took the doc through a deal brokered by UK distributor Abacus Media Rights. The feature comes from Woodcut Media and will launch on the streamer on February 1 in the UK and Ireland. Abacus will sell it elsewhere.

AMR and Woodcut teamed for another recent Prime Video true crime doc, The Murder of Meredith, which premiered in November, as Deadline revealed at the time.

Woodcut’s Nick Mavroidakis produced the doc. Matt Blyth is the director and Kate Beal the executive producer.

Blyth, a Woodcut co-founder, said: “Mackay is the UK’s forgotten serial killer and it’s extraordinary that people rarely hear his name. His confessions that ultimately led to his imprisonment are truly shocking and reveal a cold-hearted killer devoid of remorse or empathy. Making this documentary has been an eye-opening experience, knowing that one day soon Mackay could be released from prison puts an entirely different perspective on this historic crime story.”

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at Abacus Media Rights said: “We are very pleased to once again be working with one of the leaders in factual programming in the UK and to work again with Prime Video. True crime at its best, this is an exceptionally chilling documentary from Woodcut Media which we are sure will captivate audiences around the world.”