‘Poker Face’: Natasha Lyonne Is On The Run With A Preternatural Lie Detecting Ability In New Trailer For Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

Natasha Lyonne has an uncanny ability to tell when people are lying in the upcoming Peacock series, Poker Face.

The series hails from Knives Out and The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson. Throughout the 10-episode series, Lyonne’s Charlie shows off that preternatural ability by using it to solve crimes.

Among those crimes is a mysterious murder involving a host of characters, including Lil Rel Howery as a town sheriff who insists there was no foul play. In a new trailer released Thursday Lyonne explains “there’s nothing mystical” about her lie detecting abilities, adding: “I can just tell.”

After someone seeks her out to use her abilities (likely for nefarious purposes), Charlie goes on the run — but she continues to solve crimes along the way. The new trailer is linked below.

Other guest stars will include Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

Johnson and Lyonne also executive produce Poker Face alongside Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behren are co-executive producers. The series hails from T-Street and MRC Television.

Poker Face will debut with four episodes on Peacock on January 26. The remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.