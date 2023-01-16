Placido Domingo Hit With New Sexual Harassment Allegations

Legendary tenor Placido Domingo is facing a new round of sexual harassment allegations, three years after he stepped down from the Los Angeles Opera over similar claims.

The new accusations come from a fellow Spanish singer with whom Domingo performed on a TV show that aired on Spain’s La Sexta. She alleges that he once tried to kiss her and also asked to touch her on another occasion after a rehearsal in a local theater some two decades ago.

“The first time that I felt unease was when we were rehearsing,” the woman said on La Sexta. “[Domingo] told me in front of everyone: ‘Listen, can I put my hand in one of these lovely pockets of yours.’ I was wearing trousers with an embroidered back pocket.”

The accuser added that said she did not report Domingo’s alleged action to authoirites.

“One of the first things they tell you is don’t go up in the lift alone with Placido Domingo,” she told La Sexta.

The LA Opera reported in August 2019 that Domingo, then its longtime General Director, reported that it was investigating allegations of sexual harassment against him by nine women over 30 years.

The report, which was broken by the Associated Press, alleged that eight singers and a dancer said that they had been harassed by Domingo, who had been General Director of the LA Opera since 2003, including one who said that he “stuck his hand down her skirt” and others who claim that he “forced wet kisses on their lips.”

Domingo, who rose to fame during the 1960s and whose first “Three Tenors” album with Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras is the best-selling classical recording of all time, stepped down from the Los Angeles post weeks later.

The Philadelphia Orchestra at the time rescinded an invitation for Domingo to perform with the orchestra in its opening night concert that year.