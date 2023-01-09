‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin’ Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock

Peacock‘s Pitch Perfect spinoff Bumper In Berlin has been renewed for a second season.

Season 1 launched in November and scored the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history. According to the streamer, the series was watched by more accounts in its launch weekend than any other Peacock Original comedy to date, eclipsing Peacock’s previous top comedy debut, Craig Robinson’s Killing It, which is also returning for a second season this year.

Deadline previously reported that a renewal for the series was imminent, even as Peacock shifts its strategy toward more drama development in 2023.

“We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine’s character,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can’t wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences.”

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin follows Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen several years after the events of Pitch Perfect as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Related Story Shannon Buck Joins Peacock As EVP Publicity

Season 1 also stars Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil. Megan Amran servs as showrunner and executive producers. Devine also executive produces alongside Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, and Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films. the series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin hit all the right notes,” Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television said. “We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights.”

“We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” Banks and Handelman said in a joint statement. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”