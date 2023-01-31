Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter & Gabriel Byrne Join Polly Steele’s ‘Four Letters Of Love’; Cornerstone To Launch At EFM

Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Byrne are set to co-star in Polly Steele’s upcoming drama Four Letters Of Love as the parents of fated lovers played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly.

Cornerstone, which is handling worldwide sales and distribution, will launch the film at the Berlinale’s European Film Market next month. The Reset Collective will handle the release in Australia and New Zealand.

The film is based on Niall Williams’s international bestselling novel is described as a lyrical and deeply romantic Irish story.

The feature is a Genesius Pictures, AX1 Films and Port Pictures production.

It is produced by BAFTA Award nominee and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande producer Debbie Gray and Douglas Cummins (Let Me go, The Girl) in co-production with Martina Niland (Once, Sing Street).

With funding from Northern Ireland Screen, the film will start shooting in February in Northern Ireland before moving to the Republic of Ireland.

Steele’s previous feature credits include the 2017 mother and daughter drama Let It Go, based on the true story of Helga Schneider, starring Juliet Stevenson, Jodhi May and Lucy Boynton, as well as the 2015 documentary Rich, Russian And Living In London.

Williams’ novel was first published in 1997 and was translated into more than 30 languages before he adapted it for the screen.

Heads of department include production designer John Leslie, cinematographer Damien Elliot, costume designer Susan Scott, hair and make-up designer Natalie Reid and editor Chris Gill ACE.

O’Shea and Skelly play two youngsters who are meant to be together but may never connect, unless fate plays its part.

Brosnan is the young man’s father. He has quit his job, following divine instruction, to focus on painting, leaving his dependent wife and son to fend for themselves.

Byrne and Bonham Carter play the young woman’s parents. Byrne’s character is a poet and schoolmaster, while Bonham Carter is an intuitive mother, coping with the sudden paralysis of her son, the girl’s younger brother.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing this beautiful piece of work from writer Niall Williams and director Polly Steele to the screen. A seminal piece of Irish literature and I couldn’t be more pleased with the cast and creative team that have joined us on this journey,” said Gray.

Douglas Cummins added: “Niall Williams’ debut novel is beguiling and utterly irresistible, and it’s an enormous privilege to be transposing it to the screen so that new audiences can join the scores of existing fans from many countries across the world who have already succumbed to its countless charms and delights”