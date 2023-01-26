Phoebe Waller-Bridge Extends Amazon Overall Deal; Developing ‘Sign Here’ Based On Novel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is staying in business with Amazon Studios, renewing her overall deal. Under the pact, Waller-Bridge is developing Sign Here, based on Claudia Lux’s novel.

Sign Here, published in October by Penguin, is described as a darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally). Peyote Trip has a pretty good gig in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell. Sure, none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century, and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister, but it’s still Hell and after waiting a millennium he comes up with a plan that might just change his life (and death) forever.

Lux is co-writing the pilot and executive producing. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins executive produce for Waller-Bridge’s Wells Street Films.

Killing Eve and Fleabag alumna Waller-Bridge will next be seen starring in Indiana Jones 5 and she co-wrote James Bond pic No Time To Die. She also executive produced and appeared in the HBO romantic comedy series, Run, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.

