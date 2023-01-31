Peter Chernin Content Studio North Road Secures $150 Million From Qatar Investment Authority

The Qatar Investment Authority has joined Providence Equity Partners and Apollo as a major investor in The North Road Company, the global, multi-genre studio launched last year by Peter Chernin.

The $150 million from QIA will support the firm’s ongoing expansion, building on launch funds that included up to $500 million from Providence and $300 million in debt financing from Apollo to grow North Road, whose companies include Chernin Entertainment (Planet of the Apes trilogy, Ford V Ferrari, Hidden Figures, New Girl); Words + Pictures, founded by the creators of 30 for 30, The Last Dance, and O.J.: Made in America; Kinetic Content; Left Right Productions; and 44 Blue (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Married at First Sight, The Circus).

A London-based international division focuses on global acquisitions and co-productions.

“QIA’s investment enables North Road to capitalize even further on the growing demand for premium, independent content. Building on the support from Providence Equity, we have already been able to bring together some of the highest-quality suppliers of film and TV content, led by some of the best creative executives in the business. This investment fuels our continuing strategy to expand via organic and inorganic growth initiatives globally,” said Peter Chernin, North Road CEO.

North Road currently has over 85 active productions in the works, including a new season of Love is Blind, Luther, starring Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, premiering on Netflix this spring, and a new season of Apple TV+’s Truth be Told with Octavia Spencer.