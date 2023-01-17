‘Perfect Match’: Netflix Recruits Reality All-Stars From ‘The Circle,’ ‘Too Hot To Handle’ & More In “Ultimate Game Of Love”

Netflix is bringing together some of the most popular singles from their reality shows like The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind for a new series. Perfect Match is described by the streamer as “the ultimate game of love.” Watch a preview of the show in the video posted above.

The show hosted by Nick Lachey will crown one couple as the “perfect match” at the end of the season consisting of 12 episodes. Perfect Match will be released in three batches, with four episodes dropping in each batch starting February 14. The second batch will be released on February 21 and the remaining episodes will be dropped on February 28.

Perfect Match will host the famously single reality stars in a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?

Kinetic Content produces the unscripted series with Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills and Heather Crowe serving as executive producers.

The cast of Perfect Match

• Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

• Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

• Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)

• Calvin Crooks (The Circle)

• Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)

• Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle)

• Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

• Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)

• Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)

• Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

• Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)

• Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)

• Ines Tazi (The Circle France)

• Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)

• Joey Sasso (The Circle)

• Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

• Lauren “LC” Chamblin (Love Is Blind)

• Mitchell Eason (The Circle)

• Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)

• Savannah Palacio (The Circle)

• Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)

• Will Richardson (The Mole)

• Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)