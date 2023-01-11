‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Caryn Mandabach Productions Signs MD, Susan Waddell Exiting

Peaky Blinders producer Caryn Mandabach Productions has named former Eleventh Hour Films MD Nicole Finnan as Managing Director.

Finnan replaces Susan Waddell, who is departing after seven years but will remain for a period part-time to aid a smooth transition. Her role will encompass business strategy and oversight of the development and production teams.

Finnan was MD of Safe House and Alex Rider producer Eleventh Hour Films for three years and left in 2020 to become a consultant, having overseen the sale of a minority stake to Sony Pictures Television. Past employers include Ruby Film and Television and Ecosse Films.

“Nicole has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the TV and film industry, and an incredibly impressive track record,” said Caryn Mandabach. “I am thrilled to welcome her to the company, and so excited that she will be spearheading the next chapter in our growth.”

Founded by prolific U.S. producer Mandabach, Caryn Mandabach Productions is best known for the BBC’s Peaky Blinders, which recently concluded its sixth and final season.