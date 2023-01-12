Peak TV: 599 Original Series In 2022 But FX’s John Landgraf Predicts Decline

Peak TV could be finally coming to an end.

FX’s John Landgraf revealed in his annual tally of original series that in 2022 there were 599 original series, up from the 560 in 2021.

However, he said “we see a strong indication that we’ll see decline in 2023”, while admitting that it’s tough to predict. “That is still my bet, while noting with humility that I’ve been wrong on this prediction twice before”.

One of the indicators that peak TV was coming to an end was a drop-off of new series in the second part of 2022. New series were down 2% from 252 in 2021 to 248 in 2022, a marked change from the first half of the year, which was up.

The Chairman, FX Content & FX Productions kicked off the conversation around “peak television” in 2015 when he said “there is simply too much television.” Today, at his exec session at TCA, he reiterated his belief that 2022 will be the peak of peak TV.

FX launched a number of these new shows last year including The Patient, Fleishman Is in Trouble, The Bear, Under the Banner of Heaven, Pistol and The Old Man as well as the returns of shows including Atlanta.