Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Makes Box Office History For Bollywood & India Around The Globe – Opening Weekend Records List

After bursting out of the gate in India and 100 other markets last Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan finished its five-day opening weekend with an astonishing $66.24M worldwide (including $25.5M from outside India). Along the way, it broke several records including setting the biggest opening weekend of all time for a Bollywood film in India, North America and the UAE, as well as the top start for any Indian title in the UK, Australia, Germany and more. (See a full rundown below).

The action-packed espionage pic, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marked a huge comeback for SRK who had been absent from the big screen in a lead role for four years. It also gave a needed shot in the arm to Bollywood, whose industry has had a rough run of late.

When adding in Monday’s figures, Pathaan is at $72.1M global including 367 crore ($45M) gross from India. Overseas, it’s logged $27.6M through Monday.

The Yash Raj Films title which is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, sets SRK as the titular spy who takes on the leader of a group of mercenaries with nefarious plans to target his homeland.

Check out the list of records Pathaan broke this past weekend:

India: Biggest debut ever for an original Bollywood film in gross (355 crore/$43.6M) and net (281/$34.5M); fastest to cross 100 crore (2 days), 200 crore (4 days), 250 crore (5 days)

North America: Biggest opening weekend for Bollywood (FSS: $6.9M, W-S: $9.48M); biggest Saturday ($2.86M) and biggest Sunday ($2.16M) ever for a Bollywood film

UAE: Biggest Bollywood opening weekend ever ($7.92M)

UK: Highest-grossing opening day, single day and weekend for any Indian title ($2.45M, including previews); second Indian film, alongside RRR, to debut at No. 2

Australia: Biggest opening day, single day, opening weekend for an Indian title ($1.9M); also opened No. 2 (second Indian film after RRR)

Germany: Biggest launch day, biggest single day, biggest opening weekend for an Indian title ($582K); top grosser of all time for a Hindi-language film

New Zealand: Biggest opening, single day and opening weekend for an Indian movie ($456K)

Malaysia & Singapore: Biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film

Saudi Arabia: Highest-grossing Hindi film opening (W-S) with 88,840 admissions