‘Party Down’: Starz Drops Trailer For Series Revival

Starz is ready to get this party started: It released the official trailer for Party Down, the revival of the cult comedy series from 2009-10. Starz will debut the laugher at midnight on Friday, February 24 on its app and streaming platforms. Its linear debut is set for later that night at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz.

The third season will consist of six all-new episodes and take place 10 years later, when most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. New cast members include Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao and James Marsden. Guest stars include Dan Bakkedahl, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis), Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes and Calum Worthy.

The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge and Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner. Party Down is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

The first two seasons of Party Down debuted on Starz in 2009 and 2010. Both seasons remain available on the network and for download or streaming via the Starz app.