Paramount Global Unveils 12 Performers For 2023 CBS Showcase

Paramount Global has announced the 12 cast members as well as the producing team for the 2023 CBS Showcase. A premiere screening event will be held in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Additional virtual screenings will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 19 at 1 PM, PT, 4 PM, PT and 7 PM, PT.

This year’s cast members include: Adisa Williams (Kingston, Jamaica), Alise Morales (Fairfax, Va.), D.J. Mausner (Toronto, Ontario), Evan Mills (Chicago, Ill.), Geoffrey James (Cleveland, Ohio), Jake Szczepaniak (Wheaton, Ill.), Jetta Juriansz (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Joseph Lymous (New Orleans, La.), Lorena Russi (Queens, N.Y.), Miya Kodama (Fresno, Calif.), Vinny Thomas (Denver, Colo.) and Zae Jordan (Atlanta, Ga.).

The hourlong showcase, designed to spotlight up-and-coming talent, features the actors in comedic digital shorts, sketches and music videos. The show is viewed by senior-level executives, showrunners and casting directors from Paramount brands, as well as other networks and streamers, in addition to talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.

The 12 performers, selected following a nationwide talent search, participate in a month-long virtual writers’ room where they collaborate with a team of producers to develop tailor-made characters and scenes that highlight their unique comedic voices. The cast is then brought to Los Angeles to take part in a three-week shoot. After wrapping production, performers attend various workshops and panels, on topics ranging from audition technique to a Q&A with esteemed Showcase alumni. Each performer is also paired with executive mentors.

John Keatley

The producing team, whose members are all former participants of Showcase, includes: Tyler Davis (Work in Progress) as director/EP, Laurie Magers (Obliterated) & Calvin Seabrooks (Grey’s Anatomy, 4400) as co-head writers/EPs, Eddie Mujica (Gordita Chronicles, True Story with Ed and Randall) as associate director/EP, Anosh McAdam (The Neighborhood) as producer and Asia Martin (The Chi), Sai Lang (Special) and Jordan Stafford (JFL New Faces 2022) as consulting producers.

“We are so grateful to this year’s producing team for returning to Showcase and developing an entertaining, genre-bending show that not only demonstrates their skills as creators but also provides an impressive launching pad for this year’s talented cast,” said Claudia Lyon, EVP of talent and casting at CBS Entertainment. “As the scale of Showcase continues to grow under the creative leadership of our program alumni, so does the caliber of talent in front of the camera. We look forward to introducing industry audiences to these 12 newcomers who deliver noteworthy performances that signal great things yet to come,” added Dorey Poder, VP of talent and casting at CBS Entertainment.

Currently in its 18th year, Showcase is overseen by the CBS Talent and Casting group in partnership with Paramount’s Office of Global Inclusion, as well as a team of creative producers who are all returning alumni of the program.

Since making the switch from a staged sketch show to a filmed presentation of comedic digital shorts, Showcase has been recognized by several notable film festivals, including Outfest, the Academy Award-qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival, Dances with Films, Salute Your Shorts and the San Diego International Film Festival, among others. Showcase has also been praised for its positive impact on the entertainment industry, particularly for introducing and amplifying a number of BIPOC, disabled, queer and oftentimes intersectional voices that go on to have careers both in front of and behind the camera.

There have been 21 alumni to appear on CBS series so far this season, including a record five series regulars (Sheila Carrasco/Ghosts, Diona Reasonover/NCIS, Jay Lee/CSI: Vegas, Gina Yashere/Bob Hearts Abishola, Ginger Gonzaga/True Lies) and recurring/guests (John Hartman/Ghosts, Sara Amini/CSI: Vegas, Punam Patel/Ghosts, Lilan Bowden/NCIS, and more).

Alumni of the Showcase include Emmy winners Kate McKinnon and Tiffany Haddish as well as Diona Reasonover (NCIS), Justin Hires (MacGyver), Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary), Nico Santos (Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians) and Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), among others.