Demand For Broadway’s ‘Parade’ With Ben Platt Temporarily Crashes Ticketing Site

High demand for tickets to Broadway’s upcoming Parade revival starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond apparently temporarily crashed the Telecharge ticketing site today.

Around noon ET, the site resumed sales after about an hour of being down – users attempting to purchase tickets during the down period were met with error messages. Once back up, the site included a note thanking customers for their patience and confirming that “the queue has resumed.”

By 1 p.m. ET, the wait time in the ticket queue was about one hour.

The Telecharge ticketing site is a division of the Shubert Organization. The limited engagement of Parade will begin previews Feb. 21 at the Shubert-owned Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with an opening date of March 16. The limited engagement will run through Aug. 6.

The production was initially staged in November at the New York City Center, which also originated the recent Broadway production of Into The Woods.

Deadline has reached out to The Shubert Organization for comment.