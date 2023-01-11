Pamela Brown Tapped As CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent And Anchor

Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month.

She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network.

Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the network’s voting integrity team. She also served as senior Washington correspondent, breaking news about the January 6th Committee’s plans for criminal referrals and over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ initial compliance with a committee subpoena.

Brown previously covered Donald Trump’s administration as senior White House correspondent, which included coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. She also served as justice correspondent, reporting on the San Bernardino terrorist attack, the Charlie Hebdo attack in France and the Germanwings suicide plane crash in Germany.

Brown joined the network in 2013.