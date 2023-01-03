‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Date, First-Look Photos 

Netflix has set a February 23 premiere date for the third season of its popular YA drama series Outer Banks — also debuting new stills and key art for its upcoming installment.

The series created and exec produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke follows a group of teens known as the Pogues, coming of age in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Season 3 picks up with the Pogues as they’re washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home, after they’ve found (and lost) a golden treasure and fled their hometown.

Netflix

Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.

The Pates and Burke note that “the stakes are ramping up” for The Pogues in Season 3, as they “realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.

“The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it’s been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we’ve worked on the show,” add Outer Banks‘ creators. “They are truly Pogues for Life.”

Outer Banks also stars Austin North, Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Caroline Arapoglou, E. Roger Mitchell, Charles Halford, Elizabeth Mitchell and Andy McQueen. View the new art from the show’s third season above and below.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Netflix

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix