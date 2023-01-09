Oscars: Academy Unveils List Of 300-Plus Films Eligible For Best Picture

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its list of 301 movies that are eligible for the 2023 Best Picture Oscar.

Click on the image below to see the full list, which this year also includes the films’ casts.

To be eligible for consideration, a feature must open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas — Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta — between January 1 and December 31, 2022, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. The films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

Some 9,623 eligible Academy voting members can begin filling out their ballots starting Thursday, and voting will end at 5 p.m. PT January 17. Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards will be announced January 24, and the Oscar ceremony will air live March 12 on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.