Oscars: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Leads The Charge For Best International Feature Nominees, A First For Ireland & Some Snubs

With the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences having expanded its shortlist for the Best International Feature Film Oscar to 15 in recent years, it’s inevitable that some deserving titles miss the nominations cut. However, several of the perceived front-runners are in the mix after today’s announcement, including Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which has nine total nominations including Best Picture, and is yet another sign of how foreign-language films are crossing over into other main categories.

Netflix’s Edward Berger-directed retelling of the classic Erich Maria Remarque novel, All Quiet on the Western Front is in the international race as expected, while other non-shocks include Lukas Dhont’s Close from Belgium, Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO from Poland and Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 from the eponymous country.

Perhaps the standout in the noms today is Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl, which is the first Irish feature film to receive a nomination in this category. It premiered in Berlin and has gone on to become the highest-grossing Irish-language film of all time in its home market.

Falling by the wayside are such acclaimed titles as Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage from Austria, Denmark’s Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi, Pakistan’s Joyland — the first film from the country to make the International Feature shortlist — and Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave (a real surprise), as well as multiple Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (which did score a Cinematography nom).

The other titles from the 15-strong shortlist that were not nominated include Cambodia’s Return to Seoul, France’s Saint Omer, India’s Last Film Show, Morocco’s The Blue Caftan and Sweden’s Cairo Conspiracy.