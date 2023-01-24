Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees

The movie awards season reached its apex Tuesday when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 95th Oscars.

A24’s mulitverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once scored a leading 11 nominations this morning, followed by Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front with nine apiece.

This year’s Best Picture nominees included a wide range of pics from the big studios, the streamers and the indies: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

The unveiling was done via a live presentation at Oscars HQ in Hollywood hosted by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

With this morning’s noms out, the Academy’s final voting runs March 2-7, with the Oscars set for Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in a ceremony airing live on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here’s the full list of 2023 nominees:



Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production

Malte Grunert, Producer



“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Walt Disney)

A 20th Century Studios Production

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers



“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

A Blueprint Pictures/Film4/TSG Entertainment Production

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers



“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

A Bazmark Production

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers



“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

A Hot Dog Hands Production

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers



“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)

An Amblin Partners Production

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers



“Tár” (Focus Features)

A Standard Film Company/EMJAG Production

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers



“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

A Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films Production

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers



“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

A Plattform Production

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers



“Women Talking” (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

A Plan B Entertainment / hear/say Production

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

(Warner Bros.)



Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)



Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

(A24)



Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

(A24)



Bill Nighy in “Living”

(Sony Pictures Classics)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

(Focus Features)



Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

(Netflix)



Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie”

(Momentum Pictures)



Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

(Universal/Amblin Partners)



Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Directing

Martin McDonagh

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)



Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)



Steven Spielberg

“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)



Todd Field

“Tár” (Focus Features)



Ruben Östlund

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)



Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

(Apple)



Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans”

(Universal/Amblin Partners)



Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)



Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

(Walt Disney)



Hong Chau in “The Whale”

(A24)



Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

(Searchlight)



Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)



Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Animated Feature Film



“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

(Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley



“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

(A24)

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey



“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

(Universal)

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift



“The Sea Beast”

(Netflix)

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger



“Turning Red” (Walt Disney)

Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Documentary Feature Film

“All That Breathes” (Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow in association with HBO Documentary Films)

A Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Production

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer



“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

A Participant Production

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov



“Fire of Love” (National Geographic)

A National Geographic Documentary Films/Sandbox Films/Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M Production

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman



“A House Made of Splinters”

“A House Made of Splinters” A Final Cut For Real Production

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström



“Navalny” (Warner Bros./CNN Films/HBO Max)

A Fishbowl Films/RaeFilm Studios/Cottage M Production

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production



“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

A La Unión de los Ríos Production



“Close” (Belgium)

A Menuet Production



“EO” (Poland)

A Skopia Film Production



“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

An Inscéal Production

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell



“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Written by Rian Johnson



“Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro



“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks



“Women Talking” (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

Written by Martin McDonagh



“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert



“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner



“Tár” (Focus Features)

Written by Todd Field



“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Written by Ruben Östlund

Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

James Friend



“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

Darius Khondji



“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Mandy Walker



“Empire of Light” (Searchlight)

Roger Deakins



“Tár” (Focus Features)

Florian Hoffmeister

Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen



“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond



“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Paul Rogers



“Tár” (Focus Features)

Monika Willi



“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Eddie Hamilton

Music (Original Score)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Volker Bertelmann



“Babylon” (Paramount)

Justin Hurwitz



“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight)

Carter Burwell



“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Son Lux



“The Fabelmans” (Universal/Amblin Partners)

John Williams

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

(Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren



“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

(Paramount)

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop



“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

(Walt Disney)

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler



“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

(Variance Films/Sarigama Cinemas)

Music by M.M. Keeravaani Lyric by Chandrabose



“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

(A24)

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

(Netflix)

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck

Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper



“Avatar: The Way of Water”

(Walt Disney)

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter

Set Decorator: Vanessa Cole



“Babylon”

(Paramount)

Production Design: Florencia Martin

Set Decorator: Anthony Carlino



“Elvis”

(Warner Bros.)

Production Design: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

Set Decoration: Bev Dunn



“The Fabelmans”

(Universal/Amblin Partners)

Production Design: Rick Carter

Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Costume Design

“Babylon” (Paramount)

Mary Zophres



“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Walt Disney)

Ruth Carter



“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Catherine Martin



“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Shirley Kurata



“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

Jenny Beavan

Makeup and Hairstyling



“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová



“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine



“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Walt Disney)

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow



“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti



“The Whale” (A24)

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Live Action Short Film

“An Irish Goodbye” (Network Ireland Television)

A Floodlight Pictures Production

Tom Berkeley and Ross White



“Ivalu”

An M&M Production

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan



“Le Pupille” (Walt Disney)

An Esperanto Filmoj and Tempesta Production

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón



“Night Ride” (The New Yorker Studios)

A Cylinder Production

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen



“The Red Suitcase”

A Cynefilms Production

Cyrus Neshvad

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

















