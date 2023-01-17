‘Only Murders In The Building’ Casts Meryl Streep For Season 3

Only Murders in the Building had to really scrape the bottom of the barrel when it came to stunt casting for season 3.

Of all the people they could hire, they only managed to get … Meryl Streep.

In a surprise announcement Tuesday via social media, star Selena Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes video that shows her with her co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd. Suddenly, Streep pops up to make sure her new castmates are, err, comfortable with pillows. Welcome to the building, lady!

Hulu would only confirm the news but would not provide additional information about Streep’s character.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

In July, Hulu ordered a third season of the series from 20th Television. The second season ended Aug. 22.

Only Murders in the Building is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.