‘One Piece’: Netflix Live-Action Pirate Adventure Series Unveils First-Look Key Art Of Cast

Netflix has released the key art for its anticipated One Piece live-action series based on one of the best-selling manga titles of all time. The series is slated to premiere later this year.

The key art poster reveals Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, wearing the character’s signature red vest and straw hat. In addition to Luffy, the key art teases the live-action debuts of Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the primary Straw Hats, played by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). See the full image below.

Based on the manga title by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece will follow the other-worldly adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore exotic islands and endless oceans in search for the ultimate treasure “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King.

Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) is the writer, showrunner and executive producer. Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage) is writer/executive producer.

Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also executive produce. Previously announced cast includes McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward. Additional cast to be announced.

One Piece is produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix in partnership with Shueisha.