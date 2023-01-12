You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

International Disruptors: ‘Holy Spider’ Producer Sol Bondy On The Challenges Of Bringing Ali Abbasi’s Iran-Set Oscar Contender To Light & Why They Hope It Will “Serve” The Revolution

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Bad Sisters’ Star Michael Smiley Boards Hulu Dark Comedy ‘Obituary’

Michael Smiley
Michael Smiley

EXCLUSIVE: Bad Sisters star Michael Smiley has boarded Hulu dark comedy Obituary, as the show sets the rest of its cast and enters principal photography in Ireland.

Smiley will play lead Elvira Clancy’s (Siobhán Cullen) protective and troubled father Ward Clancy in the APC/Magamedia-produced six-parter that was first revealed by Deadline late last year.

Smiley, whose past credits include the BBC’s Bloodlands and who played well-meaning-but-troubled-neighbor Roger Muldoon in Sharon Horgan’s Apple TV+ hit Bad Sisters, is joined by Ronan Raftery (The Rook), Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone) and David Ganly (Moon Knight) as the show rounds out cast and enters principal photography in County Donegal.

Obituary, which has been pre-bought by Irish network RTÉ, follows an unpaid obituarist working at a small town newspaper. When she ‘accidentally’ kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust and starts relishing using crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents.

Ray Lawlor is writer, John Hayes is director and Nell Green is producing. APC Studios’ Laurent Boissel and Magamedia’s Paddy Hayes are executive producers of the series, which will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. later this year. Obituary is produced in association with Fís Éireann/ Screen Ireland, BAI and The Wrap Fund.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad