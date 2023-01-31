British Podcast Outfit Novel Secures $6.2M To Push Into TV & Film Adaptations

EXCLUSIVE: British podcasting outfit Novel is hoping to helm the next generation of podcast-to-screen adaptations after securing £5M ($6.2M) of investment from growth capital investor VGC Partners.

Novel, which calls itself the UK’s fastest-growing independent podcast company, has now closed its Series A round of funding and VGC is sole investor.

On the horizon for The Bellingcat Podcast and Superhero Complex outfit is a drive to establish a network of originals and adapt podcast IP into TV and film projects. Deadline revealed Universal Studio Group Acquisitions exec Neil Krishnan was joining Novel to oversee the TV and film push in October.

The £5M investment will also be used to “accelerate growth with strategic partners,” according to Novel.

“Now is the time to take the skills we’ve honed working with industry-leading partners and apply them to content we fully own,” said Sean Glynn, Novel Founder and CEO. “We’ve recruited a highly experienced international team to deliver a rich and varied slate of original shows.”

The 50-staff company has been growing of late, signing PRX and Radiotopia exec Julie Shapiro as Executive Creative Director and execs from The Daily and Today in Focus.

Glynn runs Novel with Chief Content Officer Max O’Brien and Managing Director Matt O’Mara (pictured).