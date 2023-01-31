Nina Ali Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Dubai’ After One Season

Nina Ali is not returning to The Real Housewives of Dubai after only one season. As Season 2 of the Bravo reality series gears up to start filming, Ali has announced she is exiting the franchise.

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home,” Ali posted on Instagram. “I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer.”

Ali explained that although she is stepping down from RHODubai, she has some “exciting opportunities” coming up.

“2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way, including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures, so for now I’ll be moving my attention away from the show to allow myself the space to focus on new challenges,” she continued.

The first season of the reality series also starred Chanel Ayan, Carolina Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

Ali ended her post with a message to her fellow castmates adding, “I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I’ll be cheering you on!”

After Ali’s post, her fellow co-star Brooks replied saying, “If I try to put into words how much I love and care about you it will take a lifetime. My Ninzzzzz.”