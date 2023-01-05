Nicole Kidman Cast In Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ At Paramount+

Nicole Kidman is set as a lead alongside Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira on Taylor Sheridan’s CIA drama series Lioness at Paramount+. Kidman already was attached as an executive producer on the series under her production company, Blossom Films.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.

Cast also includes series regulars Jill Wagner as Bobby, a CIA Special Activities Division operative; Dave Annable as Neil, Joe’s husband and the father of their two daughters; LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan as Tucker and Two Cups, respectively, both experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe’s team; Austin Hébert as Randy, a tech specialist in charge of surveillance; Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Joe and Neil’s daughter; Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah, the daughter of a billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism; and Jonah Wharton as Tex, another member of Joe’s team.

Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. It will be exec produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Saldaña, Nicole Kidman via her Blossom Films, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Kidman most recently appeared in Robert Eggers’ film The Northman and wrapped production on an untitled romantic comedy co- starring Joey King and Zac Efron. Kidman will also star in the upcoming drama series Expats.