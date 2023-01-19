Skip to main content
New Series ‘Moments’ Brings Group Therapy Topics Alive With All-Star Cast

Malachi Rivers Getty Images

A new series from writer/actor Malachi Rivers (Mank, Poz Roz) is in development. Momentsincludes Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar) Sufe Bradshaw (Veep), Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul), Thomas Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay) and Desean Terry (The Morning Show).

Described as a weekly group therapy session gone wrong, the series plans to tackle various issues, including domestic violence, eating disorders, abandonment issues and more, all while the group is guided by a mind-reading therapist and time-traveling partner.

“I created ‘Moments’ during the heart of the pandemic,when I had to really hone my craft and create something I not only wanted to be a part of, but also wanted to see on TV” said Rivers.

‘Moments’ is directed by Aaron Lewis, and Tawan Bazemore serves at DP. Carlton Jordan (March, Sweet Life) is executive producer and the series includes psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere (Celebrity Damage Control, Dad Camp).

